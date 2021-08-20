Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Grows By 14.3%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,044.0 days.

OTCMKTS OPHLF remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

