Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Increases By 17.9%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,250,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Peridot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Peridot Acquisition stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,206. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87. Peridot Acquisition has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.