Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Expands By 25.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

