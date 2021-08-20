Short Interest in RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Declines By 23.6%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 819.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $1,095.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $927.34. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $600.00 and a 12 month high of $1,095.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

