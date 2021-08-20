Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Drops By 16.0%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 342,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,333. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

