Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Decreases By 21.0%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $17,943,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

SHLX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

