Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Drops By 25.7%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STCN stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.82. Steel Connect has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.79 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 235.3% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

