Short Interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Declines By 20.9%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $752,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

