Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Drops By 19.2%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 622,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 135.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 327,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

TLGT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50. Teligent has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

