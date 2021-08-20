Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Drops By 19.5%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TRSSF opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRSSF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

