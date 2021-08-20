Short Interest in Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Increases By 20.8%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TLLYF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51. Trilogy International Partners has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLLYF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

