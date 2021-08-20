Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Increases By 19.6%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,996.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,244 shares of company stock worth $382,426 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Usio alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Usio stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 2,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $131.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.