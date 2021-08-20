Short Interest in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Increases By 21.1%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

