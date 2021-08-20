Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Decreases By 17.6%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 712,045 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 166.8% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 528,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at $3,644,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.13 million and a P/E ratio of -52.91.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

