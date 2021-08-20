Short Interest in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Increases By 17.6%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $188.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.51.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,363 shares of company stock worth $4,075,810 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

