SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $33,863.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00874101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110006 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars.

