Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.8 days.

Shares of LWSCF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

LWSCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.