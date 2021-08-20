Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $20.96. Similarweb shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMWB. began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

