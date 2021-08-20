Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

