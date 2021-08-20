Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

