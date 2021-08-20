Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.00861578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.