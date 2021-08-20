SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.90.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.04. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$30.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

