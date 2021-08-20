Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 13,145 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $2,620,124.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26.

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $2,185,784.64.

Shares of SNAP opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.60. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

