Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

FOJCY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.