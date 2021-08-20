Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Holdings Raised by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283,445 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $11,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706,434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,023,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $318.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

