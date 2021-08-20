Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.61. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 26,735 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
See Also: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.