Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 13,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Sotera Health by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,140,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after buying an additional 425,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

