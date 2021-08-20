South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.04.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

SSB stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,878. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.06. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in South State by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,829,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in South State by 106,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in South State by 141.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

