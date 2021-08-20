Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.58.
About Southern Cross Media Group
