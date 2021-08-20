Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.58.

Get Southern Cross Media Group alerts:

About Southern Cross Media Group

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.