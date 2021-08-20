SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0990 on Major Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $35,849.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00139257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00150285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.00 or 0.99969233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.74 or 0.00926009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.34 or 0.06639811 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

