SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 21% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $24,871.05 and approximately $15.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,428,711 coins and its circulating supply is 10,314,945 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

