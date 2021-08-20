SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $124.86.

