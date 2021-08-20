SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $123.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.