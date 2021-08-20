SPDR S&P Retail ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 47,942 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 346% compared to the average daily volume of 10,744 put options.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $92.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after buying an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after buying an additional 305,311 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

