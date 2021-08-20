Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

