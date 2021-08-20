Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $105.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $76.55 and a one year high of $109.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

