Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

SR opened at $69.30 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

