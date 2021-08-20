Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.27 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.