Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $267.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.57. The company had a trading volume of 287,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.03. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 456.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.