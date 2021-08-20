SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SRAX will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter worth $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the first quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

