SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.89.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter worth $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRAX by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the first quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
