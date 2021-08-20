SSE (LON:SSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,664.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and last traded at GBX 1,661.80 ($21.71), with a volume of 1095837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,646.50 ($21.51).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,538.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

