St. James Investment Company LLC Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 3.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.28. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

