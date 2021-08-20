STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $127.30 and last traded at $128.54. Approximately 5,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 580,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.61.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.05 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $6,407,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.