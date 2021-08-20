Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SWK traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.68. 1,011,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

