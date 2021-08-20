State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

