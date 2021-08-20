State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $97.72.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

