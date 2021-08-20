State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

