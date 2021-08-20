State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.93 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,564,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

