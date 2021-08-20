State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

