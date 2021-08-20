State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $83,096,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

